DMP chief  for setting up traffic police boxes beneath flyovers

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Saturday suggested setting up traffic police boxes and citizen service centres in the unused spaces beneath the flyovers.

The traffic police are the first responders during an accident or crime on the road. They step forward to give first aid to the victims and send them to hospital, Shafiqul said.

"But these policemen have no place to take shelter during storms and rains. Also, traffic policemen suffer from diseases as they do not have enough toilets for them," the DMP commissioner said while inaugurating the traffic police box and citizen service centre at Shantinagar intersection in the city.

"So, traffic police boxes and citizen service centres may be set up in the unused spaces under the flyovers in consultation with the city corporations."

All traffic boxes under the Motijheel traffic division will get first aid boxes, fire extinguishers, stretchers, potable water and other equipment.

People injured in road accidents will get first aid services from the traffic police boxes and citizen service centres. -UNB









