Mamata’s ideology destroyed Bengal: Modi calls farmer protests politically motivated

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal of blocking a central benefit scheme for farmers because of its political agenda and denying funds to 70 lakh farmers in the state under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme.

Mamata Banerjee's ideology had "destroyed" Bengal, PM Modi said, accusing the Chief Minister of "doing politics" by blocking the scheme to provide farmers ? 6,000 every year under ''Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi'' (PM-KISAN).

The comments come in an escalating war between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the Bengal election in four months. "If you listen to a 15-year-old speech of Mamta Ji, then you will know how much her ideology has ruined Bengal," he said.

Modi said that protests by farmers against three laws brought by his government were politically motivated. Modi repeatedly said "some people" were spreading lies and rumours about farmers' troubles, and dismissed the protests as motivated by political opponents.

"All these people who are protesting in support of farmers, what did they do when they were in power?" he said, referring to opposition politicians. "Those with political motives...are firing the gun from the farmers' shoulders."

Modi also said he was open to discussions with farmers. "I ask even those opposing me today, that my government is ready to talk to them on farmer issues...I urge our farmers to not be misled by anyone."

At least six rounds of talks between Modi's government and farmer leaders on the new laws have failed.

Modi used his address to also to take a dig at his political rivals, chiefly the fiery leader of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, ahead of legislative assembly elections in the state in 2021. Modi alleged that Banerjee's government was not allowing the farmers in its state to benefit from Modi's federal scheme.

Mamata Banerjee, responding to his remarks, said the Modi Government had "done nothing" to help West Bengal. "They are yet to release even a portion of the 85,000 crore Rupee of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST (Goods and Services Tax) dues of 8,000 crore Rupee," the Chief Minister said.

In his address, PM Modi wondered why there were agitations in Bengal against the farm bills yet no protests were visible against the state government's decision to not implement the PM-KISAN scheme, in which 6,000 Rupee a year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in instalments of 2,000 Rupee each. The fund is transferred directly to bank accounts.

"The entire country is benefiting from the PM-KISAN programme but only one state, West Bengal, has not implemented this scheme. As a result, over 70 lakh farmers are not able to take benefit of this scheme and this money is not reaching them. This is because of politics," the PM said.

According to him, more than 23 lakh Bengal farmers had applied online to take advantage of this scheme, but the state government has stopped the verification process. Modi's outreach came a day after India's main opposition party called for a special parliamentary session to withdraw the new laws.

"The prime minister wants to help two, three business people" by introducing the farm laws, said Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader from the opposition Congress party, on Thursday. He led a party delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention for the repeal of the laws.

Last week, Manoj Yadav, director-general of police in the northern Haryana state, told Al Jazeera at least 25 farmers have died since November 26 when the protests began. Haryana, along with Punjab, is an epicentre of the rallies. "Fourteen deaths were due to natural causes, mostly heart attacks and cold," Yadav said, adding one person died by suicide.

At least 10 people died in separate road accidents as they travelled from Punjab and Delhi states to participate in the protests, the police officer said. -REUTERS







