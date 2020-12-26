Video
Photojournalist Kajol released on bail

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol has been released on bail from Dhaka Central Jail after spending more than seven months behind bars.
He was released from the Jail in Keraniganj at around 11:00am on Friday, said his son Monorom Polok.
Kajol received his final round of bail on December 17 from the High Court. Since then, the family has been waiting to see the bail order being implemented and Kajol released.
On March 10 this year, Kajol was abducted when he was returning home from his office in Dhaka. He was rescued from Benapole border in Jashore on the night of May 2.
Though he was first shown arrested in a case for illegal trespassing, he was later shown arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Ruling Awami League lawmaker Saifuzzaman Sikhor and two female leaders of Jubo League filed the cases against him.
Kajol was kept in Jashore jail from May 2 to June 22.  Later, he was brought to Dhaka in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.


