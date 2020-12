AL Sub-Committee on Liberation War Affairs announced

Awami League (AL) on Friday announced its Liberation War Affairs Sub-Committee for the period of 2019-2021.

Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of AL, approved the 55-member sub-committee following the instructions of AL President Sheikh Hasina.

War injured valiant freedom fighter Md Rashidul Alam was made the Chairman and Mrinal Kanti Das the AL's Liberation War Affairs Secretary was made the Member Secretary of the committee. The sub-committee has been formed with the priority of valiant freedom fighters, children of martyred intellectuals and freedom fighters.

The 55-member committee includes freedom fighters Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Major (Retd.) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, Captain (Retd.) ABM Tajul Islam MP, Moslem Uddin Ahmed MP, Waresat Hossain Belal MP, Iqbalur Rahim MP, Aroma Dutt MP (Child of martyred family), Shahid Ishaq Khan MP, Aparajit Haque MP, Shahin Reza Noor (Child of martyred intellectual), Dr. Nuzhat Chowdhury Shampa (Child of martyred intellectual), Shaon Mahmul (Child of Martyred Intellectual), Shomi Kaiser (Child of Martyred Intellectual), Basanti Chakma MP, Khandaker Mamta Hena Lalvi MP.

Besides, freedom fighters Abdul Haque, KM Farhad Hossain, Md Altaf Hossain Mollah, Abdul Mutalib Pathan, Md Ashraful Islam, A U S M Saifullah, Lt. Colonel (Retd.) Kazi Sajjad Ali Zahir Bir Pratik, Salah Uddin Ahmed Salu, Sahabuddin, Shafi Ahmed, Shri Nirmal Goswami, Kha M Hasan Kabir Arif, Sushant Kumar Bain, Moniruzzaman Monir, Selim, Shahed Chowdhury, Uttam Chakraborty, Nazmul Haque Saikat, Pranab Saha Apu, Engineer Nazmur Anik, SM Mostafa Kamal Khan, Najeeb Ahmed, Sheikh Md Hasan Mehedi, Md Sohel Rana, Jayant Sarkar, ANM Harun-ur-Rashid, Shahjahan Islam Kachi, Dr. M A Awal, Kazi Tarek Kaikobad, AHM Tarek Uddin, Ruhul Mursalin Ripon Sikder, Riaz Babu, ASM Ashraf Uddin Limon, Kawshar Uzzaman Mamun, Abul Kalam Azad Ilias, Syed Abdus Samad Sumon, Masudul Alam Dablu, Abu Sayeed Mohammad Khaled Khokon, Mehedi Hasan and Md Alamgir Hasan.