Xmas celebrated with religious fervour



Santa Claus putting a mask on the face of a child on the Christmas Day at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Christians of different groups in the country celebrated the day amid festivity and religious fervour, offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the day was celebrated on a limited scale, maintaining health safety rules, including maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks everywhere.

Christian devotees sought reprieve from the global Covid-19 pandemic during the special prayers, and spread the holy messages of Jesus for building a peaceful society in churches nationwide.

The churches made festive preparations to celebrate the big day. They put up fairy lights and bright decorations, make a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus in a manger, and prayers and blessings are spread all around.

At home, people in the districts decorated evergreen pine trees with colourful lights and glittering ornaments, with a star or an angel on top. And of course, beautifully wrapped presents were placed underneath the tree which were opened on the day.

Christian devotees visited churches early in the morning and took part in special services and carols on Christmas Day. They also gave generously to charity and those less fortunate.

In Rajshahi, a special prayer seeking reprieve from the global Covid-19 pandemic was organized at the city church at 7:30 in the morning following health safety measures.

Court Mission Church organized special prayers at 9:30am followed by a friendly feast at noon.

Besides, special prayers were offered at different churches in the city including Dingadoba Church commemorating Jesus Christ along with seeking peace, progress, and prosperity for the world including Bangladesh.

Local dignitaries and professional leaders accompanied by others visited various sites of celebrations in the city and exchanged pleasantries.

In Brahmanbaria, Christian devotees celebrated the day with special prayers, chants, and hymns on the grounds of the Christian Primary School organized by the Baptist Church.

Members of the Christian community greeted each other with "Merry Christmas" at the church which was decorated in a befitting manner.

Derrit Malay Nath, general secretary of the Christian Association Brahmanbaria, said: "On Christmas Day, we pray that all the people of the world may be happy and all may prosper. And that the people of all religions may live together in harmony."

Mary Das, a Christian devotee, said: "We have prayed to Lord Jesus to rid the world of coronavirus pandemic, so that everyone may return to their former life of health and happiness." In Narayanganj, the city's Sadhu Paul's Church and the Baptist Church in Amalapara were seen decorated with beautiful lights and Christmas trees. -Agencies

Following health safety measures, many devotees celebrated Christmas Day in the comfort of their homes.

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christians, is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationships between God and human beings.







