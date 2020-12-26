20 C-19 deaths, 1,163 infections in 24 hours

The country saw 20 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 7,398, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,163 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 507,265.

Besides, 2,113 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 448,803 with an 88.47 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 13,695 samples were tested at 163 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,149,348 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 8.49 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.11 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Among the 20 deceased, 14 were men and six were women. Nineteen of them died at different hospitals across the country while one at home. Twelve of them died in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, one each in Mymensingh and two each in Rangpur and Khulna.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

However, infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

According to Worldometer Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 1,751,187 people globally and infected 79,819,748 as of Friday.













