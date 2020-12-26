Santu-led PCJSS has set up 14 insurgency camps in Mizoram

Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS- Santu Larma faction) set up 14 insurgency camps in Indian state of Mizoram.

The PCJSS is also trying to set another five insurgency camps, according to Bangladeshi Intelligence sources.

Bangladesh has expressed concerns over the camps of Chattogram Hill Tracts-based armed separatists in Indian state of Mizoram during a director general-level talk between Bangladesh Border Guard and Indian Border Security Force.

The Bangladesh delegation also requested India to destroy the camps.

The requests were made in the 51st DG-level border conference between BGB and BSF in Guwahati, the capital city of Indian state of Assam.

Responding to the BGB request, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana mentioned about Indian government's 'zero tolerance policy' for terrorism and said appropriate measures would be taken against those camps (if there's any).

The peace accord was signed in 1997 between the government and the Shanti Bahini led by Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) Chairman Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, also known as Santu Larma

The PCJSS, formed in 1972, saw a faction break away as the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF). It is a regional political party founded on December 26, 1998. The PCJSS in 2010 saw another faction, PCJSS (MN Larma), break away. The main PCJSS is currently led by Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, also known as Shantu Larma.

A group split from the UPDF in November 2017 calling itself UPDF (Democratic) led by former UPDF leaderTapan Jyoti Chakma. After that the hills began to become violent again.

An army patrol team was ambushed at Naikkhangmukh by 15-20 unidentified in 2017. One of the assailants was killed in the gunfight while the rest fled with all the weapons.

The dead man was wearing an olive-green unmarked uniform. He was suspected to be a member of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS).

Two AK-47 rifles, magazines of bullets, 1 TSMC (Arm processor) and 21 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the spot.

Khagrachhari region police recovered caches of heavy arms and ammunition from the hilly areas of Bhuachhari in Sajek, Rangamati.

Criminal gangs are very active in the area and often spread violence in the region, source said. The four groups have several arms including motor cell AK-47 rifles, firearm magazines, and several others arms and ammunition.

There are about 10,000 members of four groups that are smuggling sophisticated weapons.
















