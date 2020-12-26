Major shuffle in Army

Ten generals have been handed new responsibilities in a major shake-up in the top brass of the Bangladesh Army.

Among them, one officer has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and four to major general.

The promotion and transfer orders were issued on Thursday, according to a high-ranking government official.

Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, general officer commanding of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), will return to the Army

Headquarters to serve as quartermaster general (QMG).

Ahmed was given the responsibility of ARTDOC following his promotion from major general to lieutenant general in August 2019.

Maj Gen SM Matiur Rahman, the GOC of 24th Infantry Division in Chattogram, will take charge of ARTDOC following his promotion to the rank of lieutenant general, which will be effective from the day he takes office. He will be replaced by Maj Gen Md Saiful Abedin, who had been serving as the GOC of the 9th Infantry Division in Savar.

Abedin was appointed GOC of the 9th Infantry Division in February after a three-year stint as director-general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence or DGFI.

Maj Gen Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, the commandant of the School of Infantry and Tactics, has been made the GOC of the 9th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Humayun Kabir, GOC of the 55th Infantry Division in Jashore, will now serve as the area commander of Logistics Area. Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, GOC of Ghatail's 19th Infantry Division, has been posted to the Army Headquarters as adjutant general.

Among the four brigadier generals who were promoted to major generals, Md Khaled-Al-Mamun has been appointed as military secretary at the Army Headquarters.

The post has been vacant since former Military Secretary Waqar-uz-Zaman was promoted to lieutenant general last month and became a PSO.

Brig Gen Syed Tareq Hussain of the ITD Directorate at the Army Headquarters, has been promoted and sent to Ghatail as GOC of the 19th Infantry Division.

Brig Gen SM Kamrul Hassan of the 6th Infantry Brigade is going to Rangpur as a Major General to lead the 66th Infantry Division.

Besides, Brig Gen Chowdhury Mohammad Azizul Haque Hazary, who has been serving in the ARTDOC, has been promoted to the rank of major general and will serve as the commandant of the School of Infantry and Tactics. -bdnews24.com













