Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:32 PM
Home Front Page

CCC Polls

Formal campaign likely to begin Jan 8

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Nurul Amin


CHATTOGRAM Dec 25: The formal campaign for January 27 elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is likely to begin on January 8.
Hasanuzzaman, regional election officer and the returning officer of CCC polls, told the Daily Observer that the EC had announced that the interested candidates might submit their nomination papers in three general ward and one reserved ward councillor posts where the candidates died so far.
The interested candidates may submit nomination papers afresh till December 30. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures in general ward No 30, 37 and 40 the reserved ward No 6 is January 7. All other candidates will remain unchanged.
Hasanuzzaman said, "Election symbols will be distributed among the new candidates in four wards on January 8. After distribution of symbols to the new candidates, the formal election campaign will begin on January 8.
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the elections     to Chattogram City Corporation will be held on January 27.
The Election Commission (EC) had earlier announced that the elections to CCC would be held on March 29.   Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the EC suspended the polls on March 21.
Following the expiry of tenure of Mayor AJM Nasiruddin, the LGRD Ministry has made Khurshed Alam Sujan as the administrator of CCC on August 4. Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, took the charge of the administrator of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on August 6.
The tenure of the incumbent administrator will expire on February 2 next year. Before 45 days of ending his tenure, the polls date should be announced.
 A total of six candidates for mayor, 170 candidates for 41 wards and 56 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts are contesting the CCC polls. According to local office of EC, the number of polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation is 735 and the number of polling booths is 4886. The number of voters is 1951052 (998723 male and 952329 female).
The elction symbols, allocated on March 9 to the aspirant candidates of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls, will remain valid for the upcoming polls.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League got his party symbol 'Boat' while the BNP nominee for mayor post Dr Shahdat Hussain got his party symbol "Sheaf of Paddy ".  Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh got "Chair', M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front got "Candle', Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam got "Hand Fan", and Abul Manjur of People's Party got "Mango".


