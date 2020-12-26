BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram

Bangladesh Border Guard has expressed concerns over the camps of Chattogram Hill Tracts-based armed separatists in the Indian State of Mizoram.

The concern was expressed at the 51st DG-level border conference between BGB and BSF in Guwahati, the capital city of Indian State of Assam.

The Bangladesh delegation also requested India to destroy the camps.

A joint press briefing by the border forces of the two neighbouring countries said, according to BGB press conferences.

Responding to the BGB request, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana mentioned about Indian government's 'zero tolerance policy' for terrorism and said appropriate measures would be taken against those camps (if there's any).

The five-day border conference began on 22 December and is scheduled to be completed on Saturday.

An 11-member delegation of BGB was led by Director General of BGB Md Shafeenul Islam and a 12-member delegation of BSF was led by Director General of BSF Sri Rakesh Asthana at the meeting, read a press release.

The BGB DG expressed concern over the killing/injuring/ beating unarmed Bangladeshi citizens along the border areas by BSF/ Indian citizens/ criminals.

The BSF Director General expressed his hope that the existing friendly relations and mutual cooperation between the border guards of both the countries would be further enhanced in future.

Both parties later agreed on increasing joint patrolling along the risky border areas at night to stop border killings, enhance awareness programmes, developing socio-economic programmes and take extra cautionary measures in the border areas.

The DG of BGB expressed concern that the Indian citizens and BSF men often illegally intrude into Bangladeshi territory which may precipitate misunderstanding and untoward situations between two friendly border security forces.

He sought assistance of BSF to continue the ongoing good relations between two forces.

He added that he is also concerned over the smuggling of drugs, goods and gold at the border, according to the press release.

He said, "The people of Bangladesh have always appreciated the excellent relations between the two border guards and hope for the BGB and BSF to take the necessary steps to reduce the number of border killings to zero."

He also emphasized the importance of the Integrated Border Management Plan (CBMP) at the meeting.















