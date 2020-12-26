Quader urges party men to stand by cold-hit people

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday called upon the party leaders and workers to stand by the cold-hit people as cold wave is sweeping over in different parts of the country including the northern region.

"It is Awami League's heritage to stay beside distressed people in every disaster and crisis period," he told a press conference at his official residence on parliament premises here. Turning to municipality polls, Quader urged the party men across the country to work in unison as per the decision of AL Local Government Nomination Board led by Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The party chief is very strict on maintaining organizational discipline, he said, adding that those who have already violated party decisions will not be given nomination in future by any means.

The AL general secretary said everyone will have to remain alert to this end and "you will have to work together following the directives of the party president." -BSS