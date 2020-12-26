AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today

A meeting of Awami League (AL) Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board will be held at the Prime Minister's official Ganobhaban residence at 4:00pm today (Saturday).

President of AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting, said a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time, maintaining health guidelines.











