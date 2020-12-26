Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hearing birdsong boosts human wellbeing, study confirms

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Hearing birdsong boosts human wellbeing, study confirms

Hearing birdsong boosts human wellbeing, study confirms

CALIFORNIA, Dec 25: Birds 'sing' to mark and defend their space, but to the human ear their territorial twittering is an aural tonic that can considerably boost wellbeing, even from a recording, a new study has confirmed.
While a growing body of research has shown that time spent in the natural world benefits human health, few studies have explored the reasons why.
A new piece of research by a team at the California Polytechnic State University sought to investigate the role the sound of birdsong plays in how people perceive their overall experience and assess their own well being while in areas away from human environments.
"There is a lot of evidence that spending time in nature has positive effects on human well-being. However, few studies have considered the specific qualities of nature that confer these benefits," said biology graduate student Danielle Ferraro, who led the study.
"While the bigger picture of nature's restorative properties is likely to involve multiple senses, our study is the first to experimentally manipulate a single one (sound) in the field and demonstrate its importance to human experiences in nature."
Ms Ferraro and her team hid speakers which played recorded songs from a diverse group of birds on two sections of trails in the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks in Colorado.
The researchers alternated playing birdsong and turning the speakers off on each trail section in weekly blocks.
Hikers were interviewed after they passed through these        sections.
Those who heard the additional birdsong reported a greater sense of well-being than those who didn't - even though it was a convincing recording, rather than the real thing.
The survey results showed both the sounds themselves and people's perception of biodiversity can increase feelings of well-being.
On the first section of trail, hikers who heard more birdsong simply reported that they felt better but didn't comment that they thought more birds lived along that part of the trail. But hikers who heard more birdsong on the other section said that they thought more birds lived along that section of trail, and researchers found this perception of more species was responsible for making hikers feel better.
"We're such visual animals that we discount this modality of sound that we have," said California Polytechnic biology professor Clinton Francis, who oversaw the research.
He said: "I'm still kind of flabbergasted that only 7-10 minutes of exposure to these sounds improved people's well-being. It really underscores how important hearing is to us and probably to other animals."
The scientists said the findings support the need to improve natural soundscapes within and outside of protected areas.
Less human noise pollution could contribute to greater human happiness by making it easier to hear natural sounds, including bird song, they said.
"Our results underscore the need for park managers to reduce anthropogenic noise pollution, which is not only a cost-effective way to improve visitors' experiences but can also benefit wildlife as well," Ms Ferraro said.
The research is published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
    -INDEPENDENT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hearing birdsong boosts human wellbeing, study confirms
Vaccines can be ‘tweaked in minutes’ to fight new variants: Experts
Khurshid Alam to stay as DG of health for two more years
Pope calls on nations to share vaccines
Advocateship Enrolement Fresh exam soon for candidates of 5 centres
Six held with snake venom worth Tk 75cr
Move to make orphans reliable wage earners
Minister for QR code on postal items


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft