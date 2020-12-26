Vaccines can be ‘tweaked in minutes’ to fight new variants: Experts

WASHINGTON, Dec 25: Coronavirus mutations identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa may be provoking alarm, but infectious-disease experts are optimistic the new variants are still vulnerable to the powerful hammer of newly authorized vaccines.

Even if the virus were to mutate further, the experts say, the vaccines could be rapidly reprogrammed to remain effective against new variants. Such a tweaking of the vaccines could be done "in minutes," said Drew Weissman, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and one of the inventors of the messenger RNA technology that powers both vaccines. "It's very easy," Weissman added.

This reassurance comes at a jittery moment, when the first two approved vaccines are offering hope that the beginning of the end of this global health emergency is at hand, even as the virus offers disquieting reminders that it is not static. Authorities in the United Kingdom and South Africa have announced that variants of the coronavirus are spreading in their countries at alarming rates. Some scientists have said it could already be circulating in the United States, though it has not been detected here. The new variants carry mutations detected through genomic sequencing. A paper published Wednesday by scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, but not yet peer-reviewed, said that modeling indicates that the variant known as B.1.1.7 is 56% more transmissible.

Actually rolling out a recalibrated vaccine would take some time, Weissman acknowledged, perhaps a couple of months, due to manufacturing and regulatory requirements. But he said he doubts the Food and Drug Administration would require the same extensive randomized trials that showed the safety and efficacy of the vaccines developed this year by the pharmaceutical company Moderna and the partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech. -WASHINGTON POST

















