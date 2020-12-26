Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Vaccines can be ‘tweaked in minutes’ to fight new variants: Experts

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

WASHINGTON, Dec 25: Coronavirus mutations identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa may be provoking alarm, but infectious-disease experts are optimistic the new variants are still vulnerable to the powerful hammer of newly authorized vaccines.
Even if the virus were to mutate further, the experts say, the vaccines could be rapidly reprogrammed to remain effective against new variants. Such a tweaking of the vaccines could be done "in minutes," said Drew Weissman, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and one of the inventors of the messenger RNA technology that powers both vaccines. "It's very easy," Weissman added.
This reassurance comes at a jittery moment, when the first two approved vaccines are offering hope that the beginning of the end of this global health emergency is at hand, even as the virus offers disquieting reminders that it is not static. Authorities in the United Kingdom and South Africa have announced that variants of the coronavirus are spreading in their countries at alarming rates. Some scientists have said it could already be circulating in the United States, though it has not been detected here. The new variants carry mutations detected through genomic sequencing. A paper published Wednesday by scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, but not yet peer-reviewed, said that modeling indicates that the variant known as B.1.1.7 is 56% more transmissible.
Actually rolling out a recalibrated vaccine would take some time, Weissman acknowledged, perhaps a couple of months, due to manufacturing and regulatory requirements. But he said he doubts the Food and Drug Administration would require the same extensive randomized trials that showed the safety and efficacy of the vaccines developed this year by the pharmaceutical company Moderna and the partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech.    -WASHINGTON POST


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hearing birdsong boosts human wellbeing, study confirms
Vaccines can be ‘tweaked in minutes’ to fight new variants: Experts
Khurshid Alam to stay as DG of health for two more years
Pope calls on nations to share vaccines
Advocateship Enrolement Fresh exam soon for candidates of 5 centres
Six held with snake venom worth Tk 75cr
Move to make orphans reliable wage earners
Minister for QR code on postal items


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft