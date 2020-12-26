Advocateship Enrolement Fresh exam soon for candidates of 5 centres

The Bangladesh Bar Council has decided to give fresh written advocateship examination as soon as possible for the candidates of five centers where the examinations were cancelled.

The exam held at five centres out of the nine on December 19 was cancelled as a section of students created chaos in those centers protesting that the questions for the exam were incomprehensible.

The five centres are Mohammadpur Mohila College, Mohammadpur Kendriya College, BCSIR High School, Government Mohammadpur Model School and College and Dhaka Mohanagar Mohila College.

The decision to cancel the written test exam was taken at the Bar Council Executive Committee meeting on Thursday evening.

Chairman of the Enrolment Committee Justice Md Nuruzzaman presided over the meeting where its members Justice Razik-Al-Jalil, Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Bar Council's Vice Chairman Muhammad Yusuf Hossain Humayun attended.

However, the Enrolment Committee decided to endorse the written test for the candidates held at four centers the same day.

The four centers are Azimpur Girls College, Sheikh Borhan Uddin College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardi College and Cental Women's College.

Bar Council's Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam issued a notification in this regard.

The notification said the enrolment committee of Bangladesh Bar Council decided to take appropriate action against those who created the chaos at the exam centres, prevented others from giving the test, burnt their answer scripts and posted provocative content on Facebook and YouTube.



















