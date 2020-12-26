Video
Six held with snake venom worth Tk 75cr

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained six people with snake venom worth Tk 75 crore from Dakshinkhan area in the capital early Friday.
The detainees are Md Masud Rana, 24, Md. Safir Uddin Shanu, 50, Md. Tamjidul Islam, 34, Md. Alamgir Hossain, 26, Firoza Begum, 57, and Asma Begum, 42.
Abdullah Al Mamun, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of RAB-2, said the detainees are members of an international snake venom smuggling racket. Law enforcers also seized several cellphones and books on different types of snakes from their possession during the raid, he added.
During preliminary interrogation, they admitted to their involvement in collecting snake venom from different areas of the country, the ASP said.


