Move to make orphans reliable wage earners

The government is planning to give different kinds of practical trainings to the orphans, unprivileged, floating and unemployed youth to make them professionals to earn a decent living in the country.

The Social Welfare Ministry has undertaken a project styled 'Empowering Floating, Orphans and Unprivileged Population through different Trade Trainings in Social Development' which was sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

The project aims to make orphans and floating youngsters self-reliant as they are not playing any social or economic role in the country's ongoing development, he said.

The government will offer them training on Electrical House Wiring, Computer Practical Training, Microsoft Office and Accounting Software, Plumbing or Pipe Fittings and Machinery or Rod Binding, he also said.

Those who pass the training programme successfully will be provided with working capital by the government to make them self-reliant wage earner, he added.

According to the project proposal, about 1,440 youngsters will get chance to take these training programmes at four upazilas under Chuadanga and Shariatpur. Candidates will be selected from Shariatpur Sadar and Jajira upazilas in Shariatpur alongside Jibonnagar and Damurhuda upazilas in Chuadanga.

The Department of Social Services and Usha Bangladesh will implement the project by June 2022.

The project cost is estimated at Tk 7.0495 crore which will come from the government exchequer and the organisation's own fund.

The implementing agencies will create the employments of the successful candidates at different organisations which have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The training programmes will be provided free of cost.

The official further said the project will discussed at the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission. After getting clearance, it will place before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.











