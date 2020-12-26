Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Move to make orphans reliable wage earners

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Mohammad Zakaria

The government is planning to give different kinds of practical trainings to the orphans, unprivileged, floating and unemployed youth to make them professionals to earn a decent living in the country.
The Social Welfare Ministry has undertaken a project styled 'Empowering Floating, Orphans and Unprivileged Population through different Trade Trainings in Social Development' which was sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
The project aims to make orphans and floating youngsters self-reliant as they are not playing any social or economic role in the country's ongoing development, he said.
The government will offer them training on Electrical House Wiring, Computer Practical Training, Microsoft Office and Accounting Software, Plumbing or Pipe Fittings and Machinery or Rod Binding, he also said.
Those who pass the training programme successfully will be provided with working capital by the government to make them self-reliant wage earner, he added.
According to the project proposal, about 1,440 youngsters will get chance to take these training programmes at four upazilas under Chuadanga and Shariatpur. Candidates will be selected from Shariatpur Sadar and Jajira upazilas in Shariatpur alongside Jibonnagar and Damurhuda upazilas in Chuadanga.
The Department of Social Services and Usha Bangladesh will implement the project by June 2022.
The project cost is estimated at Tk 7.0495 crore which will come from the government exchequer and the organisation's own fund.
The implementing agencies will create the employments of the successful candidates at different organisations which have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The training programmes will be provided free of cost.
The official further said the project will discussed at the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission. After getting clearance, it will place before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hearing birdsong boosts human wellbeing, study confirms
Vaccines can be ‘tweaked in minutes’ to fight new variants: Experts
Khurshid Alam to stay as DG of health for two more years
Pope calls on nations to share vaccines
Advocateship Enrolement Fresh exam soon for candidates of 5 centres
Six held with snake venom worth Tk 75cr
Move to make orphans reliable wage earners
Minister for QR code on postal items


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft