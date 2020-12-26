

Prof Deen Mohammad to stay at NINH for 3 more years

An order was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday night (December 24) extending the contractual appointment period for three years from January 12 or the date of joining.

Prof Deen Mohammad has been the director of the hospital since December 23, 2018.







