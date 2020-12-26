

FF Bakhtiar Uddin dies

He breathed his last at the BIRDEM Hospital in the capital at 2:15am.

The Freedom Fighter had been suffering from diabetes and kidney disease.

Bakhtiar Uddin was pronounced dead after he had been taken to the hospital early Friday as his condition suddenly deteriorated.

He was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Nangalmora village of Chattogram's Hathazari Upazila after a Namaz-e-Janaza around 4:30pm.

Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury was born on Aug 17, 1948, in Hathazari. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren.









