FF Bakhtiar Uddin dies

Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:31 PM
Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Freedom Fighter, political analyst and noted columnist Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury passed away in the early hours of Friday at the age of 72.
He breathed his last at the BIRDEM Hospital in the capital at 2:15am.
The Freedom Fighter had been suffering from diabetes and kidney disease.
Bakhtiar Uddin was pronounced dead after he had been taken to the hospital early Friday as his condition suddenly deteriorated.
He was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Nangalmora village of Chattogram's Hathazari Upazila after a Namaz-e-Janaza around 4:30pm.
Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury was born on Aug 17, 1948, in Hathazari. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren.


