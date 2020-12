Partex Group's founding Chairman MA Hashem has been laid to eternal rest at the Banani graveyard in the capital on Friday afternoon.

He was buried after two Namaz-e Janaza at the Azad Mosque of Gulshan after Jumma Prayer.

MA Hashem died of Covid-19 on Thursday at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. He was 78. He joined the BNP before the 2001 general elections and elected MP from Noakhali-2 constituency.