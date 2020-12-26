

Towheed Feroze



But to go out of South Asia, winter is always looked upon as a period of adversity, gloom and doom. Just look at Europe now--falling temperature is adding to the surge in the Corona virus pandemic. To get to the point, while there's so much effort to fight the virus, the revolution which sparked a feeling of euphoria in 2011 across the Arab world is now a faded page from a failed fantasy novel. Copies are sold on the pavement but no one's buying!



The uprisings which began with so much hope, youthful vigour laced with idealistic proclamations, is now, I am sorry to say, simply a joke. But back then, with Tunisia starting the movement, there was an upbeat mood everywhere with the Western media vociferously putting all their force behind what they called 'people power'.



We don't take lessons from history:

The problem with human civilization is that it deliberately ignores lessons from the past and blindly follows the instincts of the moment. Look at the wars that are being fought. Conflict never teaches us anything. In the end, the ego wins and the soldiers march to death while politicians hurriedly prepare a platitude filled rationale to justify military action.



As for revolutions, history is there to teach that in most cases, such uprisings are driven by na�ve ideals, youthful visions devoid of realpolitik. Romantics are needed in the world, that's for certain, though it's politic to keep in mind that romantics cannot run real affairs.



Arab Spring which ended in dismal winter!



I am sure, the allure of the yellow kurta, walking barefoot on the road, catching starlight on a balmy night won't will soon diminish. Also, which girl would want to get romantically involved with such a person remains a mystery. In the same manner, when revolutions happen, they are more like an instant combustion of emotions with little regard for future implications.



The biggest revolution of all is perhaps the French one in 1789 and while the hope was to bring down an oppressive monarchy and establish the rule of the common man to ensure food and rights for all, the real picture is far more grisly. The revolution triggered a period of darkness in France, known as the reign of terror marked by bloody killings, reprisals, countless executions and manipulation of power behind the charade of a republic.



An unstable region served someone's interest:

When the Arab revolution first took off with the lofty rhetoric plus the quixotic ideas, the first support came from the West which seemed to put all force behind the public outcry. People gathered in Tahrir Square voiced their grievances against the ruling government, calling it dictatorial while the international media sent effusive reporters to cover the events unfolding all over the region. There was such obsession with the public uprisings that everyone forgot to look into the future implications of sudden changes.



Like all revolutions of the past, logic was kicked into the long grass in favour of vacuous ideals. Sorry to say this but the international media was so infatuated with the people's movements that they also sidelined the need to look at events rationally. Or perhaps, they too were part of a sinister ploy to facilitate in making the region volatile.



Some experts at that time predicted that if sudden change came in Libya, there would be chaos and the country would devolve into anarchy. The Western nations refused to listen and using the pretext of the disgruntlement of the Libyans as an excuse, invaded the country, toppled the regime, killed the leader and then quickly left when it became clear that Libya had disintegrated.



It does not take a global affairs expert to see how some countries actually fanned discontent to make the situation worse. Arab Spring should be called Arab Spring conspiracy because it appears that the movement, built on gullibility, was shrewdly exploited by certain Western powers to destabilize the region. It's nothing new, just an evolved form of the imperial era divide and rule policy.



The Arab Spring taught us once more, impulsive uprisings without proper planning for the future can never bring long lasting solutions. It also taught us to be wary of outsiders. As for the international media, there's hardly any reference to the reports they made in 2011 and some have astutely changed their tone to highlight how the Arab Spring turned sour.



The truth is, revolutions will continue to take place and the young will always spearhead these uprisings, but romanticism needs to be minimized to make way for practical sense. Take the ongoing Thailand protests against the monarchy. The protesters have every right to demand reformation of the age old royal defamation laws and the authority must listen to what the young have to say. Through dialogue some concessions must be made as a process towards democratic change; however, if both parties cling on to their dogged beliefs, one side feeling everything can be changed with youth power and the other hanging on to illiberal notions, then in the end, the country will suffer.



Correct me if I am wrong but one of the most enduring but meaningless lines of any social revolution appears to be 'we want freedom'. The term 'freedom' is often overwhelmed with impetuous emotions devoid of common sense; consequently, masses become 'free' to starve, fight each other and lament.



Demand freedom, but have a blue print for a new era. New dawns do not automatically deliver solutions to social afflictions.



To rephrase a line from the novel A Tale of Two Cities: Arab spring's spring of hope turned into a winter of despair!

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















For countries in South Asia, winter is usually deemed the best part of a year since in most other seasons, the weather is either too hot and dry or hot and wet due to monsoon. Though in Bangladesh, we also get what poets romantically call the magical monsoon--a period when the weather is temperate with pleasant rainfall outside.But to go out of South Asia, winter is always looked upon as a period of adversity, gloom and doom. Just look at Europe now--falling temperature is adding to the surge in the Corona virus pandemic. To get to the point, while there's so much effort to fight the virus, the revolution which sparked a feeling of euphoria in 2011 across the Arab world is now a faded page from a failed fantasy novel. Copies are sold on the pavement but no one's buying!The uprisings which began with so much hope, youthful vigour laced with idealistic proclamations, is now, I am sorry to say, simply a joke. But back then, with Tunisia starting the movement, there was an upbeat mood everywhere with the Western media vociferously putting all their force behind what they called 'people power'.We don't take lessons from history:The problem with human civilization is that it deliberately ignores lessons from the past and blindly follows the instincts of the moment. Look at the wars that are being fought. Conflict never teaches us anything. In the end, the ego wins and the soldiers march to death while politicians hurriedly prepare a platitude filled rationale to justify military action.As for revolutions, history is there to teach that in most cases, such uprisings are driven by na�ve ideals, youthful visions devoid of realpolitik. Romantics are needed in the world, that's for certain, though it's politic to keep in mind that romantics cannot run real affairs.Just to bring in a literary analogy--Humayun Ahmed's Himu is perhaps one of his most popular fictional characters--an avowed Bohemian, he is the true social renegade with too many admirers around him. All his escapades seem intoxicatingly delicious in the book but try being Himu for a month in real life.I am sure, the allure of the yellow kurta, walking barefoot on the road, catching starlight on a balmy night won't will soon diminish. Also, which girl would want to get romantically involved with such a person remains a mystery. In the same manner, when revolutions happen, they are more like an instant combustion of emotions with little regard for future implications.The biggest revolution of all is perhaps the French one in 1789 and while the hope was to bring down an oppressive monarchy and establish the rule of the common man to ensure food and rights for all, the real picture is far more grisly. The revolution triggered a period of darkness in France, known as the reign of terror marked by bloody killings, reprisals, countless executions and manipulation of power behind the charade of a republic.An unstable region served someone's interest:When the Arab revolution first took off with the lofty rhetoric plus the quixotic ideas, the first support came from the West which seemed to put all force behind the public outcry. People gathered in Tahrir Square voiced their grievances against the ruling government, calling it dictatorial while the international media sent effusive reporters to cover the events unfolding all over the region. There was such obsession with the public uprisings that everyone forgot to look into the future implications of sudden changes.Like all revolutions of the past, logic was kicked into the long grass in favour of vacuous ideals. Sorry to say this but the international media was so infatuated with the people's movements that they also sidelined the need to look at events rationally. Or perhaps, they too were part of a sinister ploy to facilitate in making the region volatile.Some experts at that time predicted that if sudden change came in Libya, there would be chaos and the country would devolve into anarchy. The Western nations refused to listen and using the pretext of the disgruntlement of the Libyans as an excuse, invaded the country, toppled the regime, killed the leader and then quickly left when it became clear that Libya had disintegrated.It does not take a global affairs expert to see how some countries actually fanned discontent to make the situation worse. Arab Spring should be called Arab Spring conspiracy because it appears that the movement, built on gullibility, was shrewdly exploited by certain Western powers to destabilize the region. It's nothing new, just an evolved form of the imperial era divide and rule policy.The Arab Spring taught us once more, impulsive uprisings without proper planning for the future can never bring long lasting solutions. It also taught us to be wary of outsiders. As for the international media, there's hardly any reference to the reports they made in 2011 and some have astutely changed their tone to highlight how the Arab Spring turned sour.The truth is, revolutions will continue to take place and the young will always spearhead these uprisings, but romanticism needs to be minimized to make way for practical sense. Take the ongoing Thailand protests against the monarchy. The protesters have every right to demand reformation of the age old royal defamation laws and the authority must listen to what the young have to say. Through dialogue some concessions must be made as a process towards democratic change; however, if both parties cling on to their dogged beliefs, one side feeling everything can be changed with youth power and the other hanging on to illiberal notions, then in the end, the country will suffer.Correct me if I am wrong but one of the most enduring but meaningless lines of any social revolution appears to be 'we want freedom'. The term 'freedom' is often overwhelmed with impetuous emotions devoid of common sense; consequently, masses become 'free' to starve, fight each other and lament.Demand freedom, but have a blue print for a new era. New dawns do not automatically deliver solutions to social afflictions.To rephrase a line from the novel A Tale of Two Cities: Arab spring's spring of hope turned into a winter of despair!Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka