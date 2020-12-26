

Divorce on the rise



Marriage is a sacred bond that lasts on the mutual trust of husband and wife. Divorce is permitted for very specific reasons, but it is discouraged, even in the Quran. The number of divorce incident in our country is rising at an alarming rate. According to the Muslim Family Law of 1961 and The Marriage & Divorce Registration Act of 1974, divorce can be done in the case of urgent need, but it seems to be a fashion in our country now.



The number of divorce applications filed by only the two city corporations in Dhaka is extremely worrying and alarming. According to statistics, in the first 180 days of 2019, 4500 divorce applications were filed. Every 1 hour an application to break up a family is being submitted to the city corporations. The divorce rate is higher in urban areas than in rural areas of Bangladesh. About 70 per cent of divorce applications come from women and 30 per cent from men. The divorce rate is much higher among educated people. A survey shows that from 2010 to 2019, the number of divorces in the capital is about 70000. Around 50 to 60 divorce applications are submitted daily.



According to a news report, in just five months from June to October 2020, the rate of divorce has increased largely. During this time there were 39 divorces everyday, i,e, one divorce every 37 minutes. Divorce rates are highest among working husbands and wives. In the five months of this year 5970 divorces have been taken place in Dhaka. There is an average of 1194 divorces per month. Last year there was an average of 920 divorces per month. Divorce has increased by 29.78 per cent in the first 5 months of this year. There have been 4773 divorces in Chittagong this year. In Sylhet there were 2336 divorce applications filed in 10 months of this year.



The following reasons for divorce are found:

(1) Women are too conscious about their position, (2) the conflict of personality between husband and wife, (3) mutual respect, trust, and love between are disappearing, (4) lack of tolerance in conjugal life, (5) suspicion, ego, indifference, impatience, (6) the negative effects of serials, facebook, and social media, (7) extramarital affairs and drug addiction, (8) fondness of western culture, (9) husbands' domineering attitude, (10) being too busy at office/work place and not giving time to family, (11) working women cannot spend much time in the family, (12) torture for dowry, (13) impotence and (14) infertility.



Whatever the causes of divorce, it is easy to imagine how terrible the consequences of divorce can be. This divorce ruins the lives of children. It destroys family discipline on the one hand and the future of the children on the other. Divorce also hurts women a lot. Women face many problems at the time of their second marriage and sometimes they many women lose their mental balance. The National Women Council has identified four reasons for divorce: (1) dowry (2) illicit relationships (3) mental torture and (4) physical torture. Marriage is a sacred bonding and one must learn to value it. The tendency of divorce should not be continued in a civilized society, even if divorce is allowed religiously, morally, socially and legally. The goodwill of husband and wife is enough to sustain a conjugal life.



Therefore, both the husband and wife need to make effort to avoid divorce. It is possible to avoid it if guidelines can be followed: (1) to obey religious instructions, (2) both husband and wife should share the work of family and appreciate each other's work, (3) husband and wife should not criticize each other and if something goes wrong they should have a forgiving mentality, (4) they should not argue over trivial matters and have patience to restrain themselves even if there is a little misunderstanding. It is the husband's duty to give his partner time and to speak sweetly. Both should control their anger and bad temper.



At present, almost everyone has to go through a kind of economic, social and family stress due to Corona pandemic. Corona has also increased intolerance among people. Psychological pressure is exacerbating marital strife. Divorce is on the rise due to family quarrels. In the past, women did not want to get divorced because their families did not want to give them shelter. Religious and moral values, social discipline and the positive intervention of the notable people in the society can prevent divorce. It is essential to create a kind of social pressure against divorce. A conjugal life sustain on the compromise of both husband and wife.

The writer assistant professor B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment



















































