Country ranks better in Cyber Security Index

Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

It is heartening to note that Bangladesh has made a quick jump from 73rd to 65th position in the global cyber security index - compiled by the UK based National Cyber Security Index (NCSI). According to the index published on the NCSI website, Bangladesh, with a score of 44.16 is ahead of all other South Asian neighbours except India.

In this region, Pakistan ranked 66th with a score of 42.86 and China ranked 80th with a score of 35.06. Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan managed to secure 93rd, 98th and 115th positions with scores of 28.57, 27.27 and 18.18 respectively. Greece has topped the list with a score of 96.10.

Needs be known, The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) is a multi stakeholder initiative to raise cyber security awareness - measure the commitment of countries to cyber security and its wider field of application - cutting across industries and sectors. Additionally, each country's level of development is analyzed within five categories: Legal Measures, Technical Measures, Organizational Measures, Capacity Building and Cooperation.

The point, however, given a better ranking in the GCI list leaves us no room to turn complacent. Unfortunately, with technology on the rise, more avenues to cyber crime have opened up. Reasonably enough, advanced technology can make our lives easier but not without risks.

E-crime continues to increase in volume and reach. It accounted for over 80 per cent of all interactive intrusions in the past couple of years. Additionally, e-crime can be attributed to successful targeted attacks by threat actors using ransomware and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) models. Electronically generated targeted attacks are on the rise.

Most importantly, the pandemic has contributed to growing number of cyber crimes in 2020. From a technical perspective, this alarming rise has been primarily driven by the continued acceleration of e-crime activities, but has also been impacted by the effects of the pandemic. In fact, the pandemic offered an expanded attack surface as organisations rapidly adopted remote workforces while creating opportunities for adversaries to exploit public fear through Covid-19 themed social engineering strategies.

In order to grab one of the top positions in the CSI list, it's time to move ahead to strengthen our cyber security.  We call on our public and private sectors to strictly implement a layered defence system that incorporates basic security hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), expert threat hunting, use strong passwords and employee education to strategically defend our cyber world.



