Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:30 PM
Home Countryside

Growers busy preparing Boro seedbeds at Tanore

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: As the water of Bilkumari Beel (water body) in Tanore Upazila of the district is receding, farmers have started ploughing their lands for making Boro seedbeds.
Earlier, farmers planted potatoes in highlands after harvesting and threshing Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy.
It has been learnt that the farmers will start planting Boro seedlings as soon as those are ready.
According to Upazila Agriculture Office, this year's Boro farming target in Tanore is 13,500 hectares of land.
A farmer Abdul Mannan of Gubirpara Village said, "As the flood water receded, I am now preparing my Boro seedbeds."
Another Ayub Ali of Chaor Village said after harvesting potato, the farmers will plant Boro seedlings in the land. Now, they are preparing Boro seedbeds.
Local seed traders said farmers have started buying Boro seeds. Although the price of potato seeds has gone up, the price of Boro is stable.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam said there will be no crisis of seeds and fertilisers. They will provide all kinds of support to the farmers.



