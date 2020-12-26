

Growers busy preparing Boro seedbeds at Tanore

Earlier, farmers planted potatoes in highlands after harvesting and threshing Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy.

It has been learnt that the farmers will start planting Boro seedlings as soon as those are ready.

According to Upazila Agriculture Office, this year's Boro farming target in Tanore is 13,500 hectares of land.

A farmer Abdul Mannan of Gubirpara Village said, "As the flood water receded, I am now preparing my Boro seedbeds."

Another Ayub Ali of Chaor Village said after harvesting potato, the farmers will plant Boro seedlings in the land. Now, they are preparing Boro seedbeds.

Local seed traders said farmers have started buying Boro seeds. Although the price of potato seeds has gone up, the price of Boro is stable.

