29th death anniv of ex-MP Mafizul Islam to be observed today

CUMILLA, Dec 25: The 29th death anniversary of ex-MP and Bhasha Sainik Prof Mafizul Islam will be observed tomorrow. On December 26 in 1991, he passed away at his 65.In 1970, he played the role of vice-president to Jatiya League. And in 1979, for fourth time, he was elected parliament member from Cumilla-5 Constituency.He was a writer and journalist. He also wrote many books on banking, economy and law in both Bengali and English.After Asr prayer, a Milad Mahfil will be held in his Village Bakshimul in Burichong Upazila.