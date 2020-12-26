Video
Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Countryside

29th death anniv of ex-MP Mafizul Islam to be observed today

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

29th death anniv of ex-MP Mafizul Islam to be observed today

29th death anniv of ex-MP Mafizul Islam to be observed today

CUMILLA, Dec 25: The 29th death anniversary of ex-MP  and Bhasha Sainik Prof Mafizul Islam  will be observed tomorrow. On December 26 in 1991, he passed away at his 65.
In 1970, he played the role of vice-president to Jatiya League. And in 1979, for fourth time, he was elected parliament member from Cumilla-5 Constituency.
He was a writer and journalist. He also wrote many books on banking, economy and law in both Bengali and English.
After Asr prayer, a Milad Mahfil will be held in his Village Bakshimul in Burichong Upazila.


