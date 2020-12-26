Six businesses fined in Barguna, Noakhali

Separate mobile courts on Thursday fined four clinics, a pharmacy and a brick kiln Tk 5,10,000 on different charges in two districts- Barguna and Noakhali.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Four clinics and a pharmacy were fined Tk 3,10,000 for not having licensce and residential physicians in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The upazila administration and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) jointly conducted a drive in the upazila sadar from 1pm till 5pm, and fined the clinic owners the amount.

Of the fined, Patharghata Saudi Hospital Tk 50,000, Shapla Clinic Tk 80,000, Islamia Clinic Tk 80,000, Majeda Clinic Tk 50,000 and a pharmacy at Notun Bazar was fined Tk 50,000.

Patharghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrina Sultana and RAB Assistant Director Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: A mobile court in the district on Thursday fined a brick field Tk 2 lakh for breaching rules of the Department of Environment ((DoE).

Fined brick kiln is Siraj Uddin Bricks in Hatiya Upazila.

The mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Mazharul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.







