Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six businesses fined in Barguna, Noakhali

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts on Thursday fined four clinics, a pharmacy and a brick kiln Tk 5,10,000 on different charges in two districts- Barguna and Noakhali.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Four clinics and a pharmacy were fined Tk 3,10,000 for not having licensce and residential physicians in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The upazila administration and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) jointly conducted a drive in the upazila sadar from 1pm till 5pm, and fined the clinic owners the amount.
Of the fined, Patharghata Saudi Hospital Tk 50,000, Shapla Clinic Tk 80,000, Islamia Clinic Tk 80,000, Majeda Clinic Tk 50,000 and a pharmacy at Notun Bazar was fined Tk 50,000.
Patharghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrina Sultana and RAB Assistant Director Rabiul Islam confirmed the   matter.
NOAKHALI: A mobile court in the district on Thursday fined a brick field Tk 2 lakh for breaching rules of the Department of Environment ((DoE).
Fined brick kiln is Siraj Uddin Bricks in Hatiya Upazila.
The mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Mazharul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy preparing Boro seedbeds at Tanore
Experimental Satkara farming in Panchagarh
29th death anniv of ex-MP Mafizul Islam to be observed today
Six businesses fined in Barguna, Noakhali
Blankets distributed among poor people
Man killed by rivals in Narayanganj
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Christmas Day celebrated in districts


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft