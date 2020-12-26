Video
Home Countryside

Blankets distributed among poor people

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Natore, Netrakona and Naogaon, in two days.  
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Blankets were distributed among over 200 cold-hit poor people in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday.
Upazila Chairman Ohidul Islam Goku distributed the blankets among the helpless people on the Dayarampur Taltala Waresia Dakhil Madrasa premises.
Awami League Dayarampur Ward Unit President Dulal Sarker, Joint General Secretary Majid Sarker and Organising Secretary Akbar Ali Mandol, among others, were also present during the distribution.
NETRAKONA: Purbadhala Upazila administration in the district distributed winter cloth among cold-hit people on Thursday.
The blankets were distributed among destitute people and orphans student in Madrasa from evening till midnight.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Umme Kulsum, Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Nasrin Begum Setu, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahmuda Akther and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Saiful Islam, among others, were present during the distribution.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: Blankets were distributed among 100 cold-hit poor people in Atrai Upazila of the district.
Thaipara Probashi Manob Kollyan Foundation distributed the blankets among the helpless villagers at Ramchandrabati Government Primary School Field on Thursday evening. Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik inaugurated the distribution programme with Teacher Afsar Ali Sarder in the chair.
AC Land Manzurul Alam and local Union Parishad Chairman Akkas Ali, among others, were also present during the distribution.


