Man killed by rivals in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 25: A man has been killed by a group of people in Fatullah area of Sadar Upazila in the district.

Deceased Mozibur Khandaker was a resident of Char Boyragadi Village under Baktabali Union in the upazila. Deceased's son Sobuj Khandaker said Abul Hossain, Nasir, Kabir, Jakir and others in the area beat him on December 16 morning over previous enmity.

Hearing the news, his father Mozibur, cousin and aunty came to the spot and tried to save him.

Later, they indiscriminately stabbed his father and relatives, leaving them injured.

Locals rushed them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later, Mozibur succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment there.

Officer-in-Charge of Fatullah Model Police Station Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection and police are trying to arrest the accused.















