Six killed in road mishaps in four districts

Six persons including a woman were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sherpur, Jashore, Narayanganj and Madaripur, in four days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: An elderly man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shafiuddin, 70, a resident of Rajnagar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck and a trolley were collided head-on in Rajnagar Signboard area on the Sherpur-Nalitabari Highway at around 12:30pm. Two battery-run auto-rickshaws were run over by the vehicles at that time, which left Shafiuddin dead on the spot and its four other passengers injured.

Of the injured, three were taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A man was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Noyon, 53.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Touhidul Islam said a covered van hit a motorcycle at Hudar crossing on the Jashore-Magura Road at around 11am, leaving the motorcyclist Noyon and his son Jafar critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Jashore Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Noyon dead.

Injured Jafar, 22, was shifted to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

A case was filed with Kotwali PS in this connection, the ASP added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A woman was run over by an unidentified vehicle in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maksuda Akter Parul, 45, a resident of the upazila. She worked at a fibre company.

Quoting locals, Kanchpur Highway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Benu Mia said Maksuda was crushed under a vehicle in Mograpara intersection area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the morning when she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, a team of highway police recovered the body, the SI added.

MADARIPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Rajoir Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Fakir, 25, son of Alem Fakir, Shakil Fakir, 24, son of Liaquat Fakir, and Anik Munshi, 20, son of Ismail Munshi, residents of Daradia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Madaripur-bound truck hit a motorcycle in Alomdaster area on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway at around 8pm on Tuesday, leaving the three motorcyclists seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Shahin Fakir and Anik Munshi died there at night while undergoing treatment.

Following the deterioration of his condition, Shakil was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday morning.

Rajoir PS OC Sheikh Saadi confirmed the incident.













