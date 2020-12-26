Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Six persons including a woman were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sherpur, Jashore, Narayanganj and Madaripur, in four days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: An elderly man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Shafiuddin, 70, a resident of Rajnagar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a truck and a trolley were collided head-on in Rajnagar Signboard area on the Sherpur-Nalitabari Highway at around 12:30pm. Two battery-run auto-rickshaws were run over by the vehicles at that time, which left Shafiuddin dead on the spot and its four other passengers injured.
Of the injured, three were taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.
JASHORE: A man was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Noyon, 53.
Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Touhidul Islam said a covered van hit a motorcycle at Hudar crossing on the Jashore-Magura Road at around 11am, leaving the motorcyclist Noyon and his son Jafar critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Jashore Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Noyon dead.
Injured Jafar, 22, was shifted to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.
A case was filed with Kotwali PS in this connection, the ASP added.  
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A woman was run over by an unidentified vehicle in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Maksuda Akter Parul, 45, a resident of the upazila. She worked at a fibre company.
Quoting locals, Kanchpur Highway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Benu Mia said Maksuda was crushed under a vehicle in Mograpara intersection area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the morning when she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, a team of highway police recovered the body, the SI added.
MADARIPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Rajoir Upazila of the district.
The deceased were identified as Shahin Fakir, 25, son of Alem Fakir, Shakil Fakir, 24, son of Liaquat Fakir, and Anik Munshi, 20, son of Ismail Munshi, residents of Daradia Village in the upazila.   
Police and local sources said a Madaripur-bound truck hit a motorcycle in Alomdaster area on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway at around 8pm on Tuesday, leaving the three motorcyclists seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Shahin Fakir and Anik Munshi died there at night while undergoing treatment.
Following the deterioration of his condition, Shakil was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
He succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday morning.  
Rajoir PS OC Sheikh Saadi confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy preparing Boro seedbeds at Tanore
Experimental Satkara farming in Panchagarh
29th death anniv of ex-MP Mafizul Islam to be observed today
Six businesses fined in Barguna, Noakhali
Blankets distributed among poor people
Man killed by rivals in Narayanganj
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Christmas Day celebrated in districts


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft