Christmas Day celebrated in districts

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

The Christmas Day, the birthday of Prophet Jesus Christ, was celebrated across the country on Friday.
The Christians celebrated the day amid festivity and religious fervour, offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions in the districts including Barishal, Rajshahi, Rangamati and Naogaon.
BARISHAL: In this connection, Christian Community people organised various programmes in the city.
The day began with offering special prayers with social distancing at 8am in the morning.
Due to coronavirus pandemic, this year's celebration was limited in the city, and law-enforcement agencies were deployed on church premises to ensure safety of the Christians.
Saint Peters' Cathedral Church Father Lazaru Gomez prayed to God to free the world from coronavirus pandemic.
Six-day programmes will continue in the city till January 1.
RAJSHAHI: The Christian community celebrated the day in a limited scale amid corona pandemic.
Special prayers were offered in churches of 21 villages in the district.
Maintaining social distance and abiding by health guidelines, day's programmes began since Thursday night.
On Friday morning, prayers were offered in different churches including Baganpara and Dingadoba churches.
Worshipers of the Christian community sought blessings to free the whole world including Bangladesh from the noble coronavirus.
Special foods including cake were distributed among Christian families.
Police took special security measures in order to maintain order in the churches.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: The Christmas Day was celebrated in Kaptai Upazila of the district through various programmes on Friday.
The main function was arranged in a limited scale amid corona pandemic.
The day's programme began offering a special prayer. The prayer was conducted by Church Palok Reverent Sakhrio Baoiragi.  A mercy for getting rid of COVID-19 was also sought in the special prayer.
A function was organised by Chandraghona Baptist Church Sanga in the church nearby the Mission Hospital.
Director of the hospital Dr. Prabir Khiang and President of Regional Baptist Church Biplob Marma greeted the Christians.
On this occasion, in Rangamati District, Dipankar Talukdar, MP, greeted the Christian community people.
Due to corona, in Christian villages of Chandraghona Mission area, programmes were not held broadly. Special foods, such as pie, cake and sweetmeat were distributed among all  the people taking part in the celebration.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON:  To celebrate the day, special prayers were held in 66 churches of Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district.
On the occasion, Christian villages were decorated, said In-Charge of Baniaduar Mission Chucrh Father Fabian Mardy.
New clothes were worn by children of all Christian families. In churches, special foods were distributed among orphans and distressed.  Divine mercy was sought in the special prayer  to get rid of coronavirus.
In the afternoon, sporting and cultural events were arranged.
On behalf of the government, a cheque of Tk 22,383 was given to each church, said  Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md. Israfil Hossain.


