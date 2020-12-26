Video
Growers prefer garlic farming at Gurudaspur

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

Garlic cultivation going on in Gurudaspur. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 25: Aman cultivation in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district suffered serious setback due to two times' flood.
After the first flood, farmers did not lose hope. But when they were preparing their fields, the second flood appeared. Now their preparation and hope became shattered.
Now, there is no busyness with Aman harvesting in the upazila. Yet they are passing busy time farming Robi crops. In most of the lands, garlic seed is being sowed.
At present, garlic is the cash crop for people of Gurudaspur and Chalan Beel (water body) area.
This year, huge lands are being brought under Robi cultivation here. In six unions of the upazila including the municipality area, field after field are being prepared for Robi farming.
By this time, sowing seeds of garlic, mustard, grass pea, potato and maize is going on in full swing.
Farmers said, as the Aman farming has been halted, they are bringing more lands under garlic cultivation than the target.
Farmers like Abdur Razzak and Akkas Ali of Jogendranagar Village under Biaghat Union said, with the flood water receding from their fields, they started preparation for Robi. Robi cultivation is cost effective and the profit is good as well. So the farmers' interest is increasing in the Robi farming.
Grower Saiful Islam of Diar Para Village in Khubjipur Union said, his production was good last year. This year, he has cultivated garlic in his own land spending Tk 30,000 per bigha.
He said, if he gets good prices this year, he will increase his farming land in the next year.
Another Mamunur Rashid of the same village said, without ploughing, he has sowed garlic seeds by half in soft lands after the flood water receded. Later, the land was covered with straw and hyacinths.
"My last year's production was good. This year, I have farmed five bighas at Tk 30,000 per bigha," he pointed out. He also expressed the interest to raise land for garlic cultivation in the next year if this year's price is good.
According to Gurudaspur Agriculture Office sources, in the upazila, 15,600 hectares (ha) of land are likely to be brought under Robi cultivation this year. Of these, garlic will be farmed in 6,000 ha. In the last season, garlic was farmed in 5,500 ha.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Karim said, they are monitoring round the clock so that farmers do not get deceived in purchasing seeds. Besides, farmers are also being provided with advice for farming different crops using cost effective technology.


