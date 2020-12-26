Two found dead in two districts

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Naogaon, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: A mentally-disabled woman was found slaughtered in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nargu Khatun, 36, daughter of Ismail Sarder, a resident of Bri Angaru Village in the upazila.

Police sources said miscreants might have slaughtered the woman on Thursday night and dropped the body inside her house.

Locals saw the body in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjadpur Police Station (PS) Shaheed Mahmud Khan confirmed the incident.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Locals said, one Riaz Uddin of Ganeshpur Village spotted the body inside of a U-drain and informed police.

Manda PS OC Md Shahinur Rahman said, the body was sent to the Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



















