32 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: Some 32 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,166 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, two in Naogaon, two in Joypurhat, 15 in Bogura, six in Sirajganj and two in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 21,920 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 364 died of it in the division till Friday morning.



















