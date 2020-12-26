Video
Home Countryside

Negaban elected president of Barishal Press Club

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent


BARISHAL, Dec 25: Election of Shahed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club was held in the district on Thursday.
A total of 34 candidates under two panels- Negaban-Miraj and Kazi Babul-Kazi Mamun, took part in the election for 17 Executive Committee posts.
Muhhammad Ismail Hossain Negaban, correspondent of The Daily Observer in Barishal, has been elected president bagging 40 votes. His nearest candidate Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul, editor of Daily Azker Barta, got 31 votes.
Kazi Miraj Mahamud has been elected secretary with  39 votes. His nearest candidate, Editor of local daily Prothom Sakal got 31 votes.
Other elected office-bearers are: SM Zakir Hossain and Pulk Chaterjee (vice presidents), M. Mofazzel (asistant general secretary), Mosharef Hossain (treasurer), Nasir Uddin (office secretary), Rubel Khan (library secretary), Dewan Mohan (sports secretary) and Sukhenda Edbar (cultural secretary).
Elected executive members are: Nurul Alom Farid, Nazrul Islam Chunnu, Manabendra Batabayl, Sayed Dulal, Sagor Baidday, Mizanur Rahaman and K.M Nayan.


