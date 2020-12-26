Video
Home Countryside

Drive to demolish illegal brick fields at Bagmara

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Our Correspondent

Demolishing a brick field in Bagmara.

Demolishing a brick field in Bagmara. photo: observer

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: Demolishing brick fields is going on in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
Official sources said, all illegal brick kilns will be demolished in phase.
At present, the demolition  drive is being conducted by the Department of Environment (DoE) in Rajshahi.
In the last week, following news in different national newspapers on illegal brick kilns in the upazila, a mobile court was launched.
The mobile team sought cooperation of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for the conduction of the eviction. UNO Sharif Ahmed directed the team to cooperate with the DoE officials.
The mobile court was led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mahamudul Hasan.
On Wednesday, accompanying officials from the DoE and Fire Service, the mobile court demolished brick kilns of Masum Mridha in Kanaishahar and Dulal Hossain in Bamnigram under Auchpara Union.
Brick kilns of Saiful Islam of Damnash Village and Shahidul Islam and Babul Hossain of Deopara Village at Gobindapara Union were also destroyed.
Team leader Mahamudul Hasan said, in two unions, five drum chimneys of brick fields were demolished.
Brick kilns in all areas with illegal drum chimneys will be destroyed gradually,     he added.


