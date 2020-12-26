Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bridge over Kirtinasha remains useless for lack of link roads

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Abul Bashar

The bridge over the Kirtinasha River in Shariatpur. photo: observer

The bridge over the Kirtinasha River in Shariatpur. photo: observer

SHARIATPUR, Dec 25:  Due to lack of connecting roads, bridge over the Kirtinasha River in the district has remained useless since its construction about two years back.
According to LGED sources, this 99-metre PC girder bridge with a 600-metre chain has been raised over the river at Tk 9.75 crore on Bhojeshwar-Mahishkhola Road in Bhojeshwar Port area of Naria Upazila.
So, people in four unions of the upazila are facing extreme communication sufferings.  
Under Greater Faridpur Rural Infrastructure Development Project Phase-1, the bridge was constructed in 2015-16 financial year.
It was constructed by two firms- Kamar Jani and Anwara Construction Ltd.
At present, people are crossing the river by boat taking life risk.
Accidents occur frequently. There remains no ferry boat in the river after dusk. If found ever, it charges a high fare.
The bridge has been raised to connect 50 villages of Japsa, Nashasan, Rajnagar and Moktar's Char unions with the Bhojeshwar Port in the Upazila.
A trader in Bhojeshwar Market Abdur Rob Magdam said,  "We bring our goods to the market by crossing the ferry with life risk."
Local Abdul Jalil Sardar said, "We are not getting benefits of the bridge due to lack of connecting roads."
Panel Chairman of Japsa Union Azizul Haque said, the bridge over the Kirtinasha River is very important for the 100-year-old port of Bhojeshwar.
 But due to lack of two connecting roads, thousands of farmers, students and common people of four unions are facing difficulties in travelling, he added.
Executive Engineer of LGED in Shariatpur Md. Shahjahan Faraji said, the problem of land acquisition for the construction of the link roads has already been resolved.
The construction of the connecting roads got delayed due to flood, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy preparing Boro seedbeds at Tanore
Experimental Satkara farming in Panchagarh
29th death anniv of ex-MP Mafizul Islam to be observed today
Six businesses fined in Barguna, Noakhali
Blankets distributed among poor people
Man killed by rivals in Narayanganj
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Christmas Day celebrated in districts


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft