Bridge over Kirtinasha remains useless for lack of link roads



The bridge over the Kirtinasha River in Shariatpur. photo: observer

According to LGED sources, this 99-metre PC girder bridge with a 600-metre chain has been raised over the river at Tk 9.75 crore on Bhojeshwar-Mahishkhola Road in Bhojeshwar Port area of Naria Upazila.

So, people in four unions of the upazila are facing extreme communication sufferings.

Under Greater Faridpur Rural Infrastructure Development Project Phase-1, the bridge was constructed in 2015-16 financial year.

It was constructed by two firms- Kamar Jani and Anwara Construction Ltd.

At present, people are crossing the river by boat taking life risk.

Accidents occur frequently. There remains no ferry boat in the river after dusk. If found ever, it charges a high fare.

The bridge has been raised to connect 50 villages of Japsa, Nashasan, Rajnagar and Moktar's Char unions with the Bhojeshwar Port in the Upazila.

A trader in Bhojeshwar Market Abdur Rob Magdam said, "We bring our goods to the market by crossing the ferry with life risk."

Local Abdul Jalil Sardar said, "We are not getting benefits of the bridge due to lack of connecting roads."

Panel Chairman of Japsa Union Azizul Haque said, the bridge over the Kirtinasha River is very important for the 100-year-old port of Bhojeshwar.

But due to lack of two connecting roads, thousands of farmers, students and common people of four unions are facing difficulties in travelling, he added.

Executive Engineer of LGED in Shariatpur Md. Shahjahan Faraji said, the problem of land acquisition for the construction of the link roads has already been resolved.

The construction of the connecting roads got delayed due to flood, he added.













