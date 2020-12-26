Rajinikanth admitted to hospital

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: Rajinikanth has been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure, a statement said on Friday.

The mega-star is in Hyderabad for the shoot of his film "Annaatthe" but it was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for Covid. According to a statement by Apollo hospitals, Hyderabad, Rajinikanth had tested negative for Covid on Tuesday.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged," the statement said. -NDTV



