Nitish loses 6 MLAs to BJP

PATNA, Dec 25: Nitish Kumar, still smarting from the Bihar election that demoted him as junior partner to BJP, has been served fresh humiliation by his long-time ally in a state where his party had recently registered its presence.

Six of seven legislators of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) in Arunachal Pradesh have defected to the BJP. The JDU now has just one MLA in the 60-member Arunachal assembly. Along with an MLA of the People's Party of Arunachal, the BJP now has 48 members.

The JDU and BJP are not partners in Arunachal and Nitish Kumar's party is in the opposition in the state, but it supports the BJP-led government. The strength of opposition has now gone down to 12 - four each from Congress and National People's Party, one from the JDU and three Independents.

This is the second jolt to Nitish Kumar after he retained the job of Bihar Chief Minister in recent polls but was made deeply aware of his diminished status in the BJP-led coalition.




