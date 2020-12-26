

Once priced at $100m, Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sells for $22m

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later. In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theatre and a dance studio.

The 2,700-acre (1,100-hectare) estate located 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Santa Barbara features a main house with six bedrooms along with three guest houses, a four-acre lake with a waterfall, tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.

Jackson reportedly paid $19.5 million for the property in the 1980s. Thomas Barrack Jr.'s Colony Capital investment firm purchased the ranch from the heavily indebted singer for $22.5 million the year before his death.

But Neverland was also the infamous location where Jackson invited children to visit and sleep over, and where he was accused of molesting young boys. -AFP









