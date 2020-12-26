Trump admin pushing $500m arms sale to Riyadh



WASHINGTON, Dec 25: Donald Trump's administration plans to authorise the sale of nearly $500m in weapons to Saudi Arabia before the United States president leaves the White House, US media outlets have reported, a move that one expert slammed as "a moral outrage".Citing two unnamed sources familiar with the issue, Bloomberg reported that the State Department notified Congress on Tuesday that it was moving ahead to issue a licence for the sale of precision-guided, air-to-ground munitions to Riyadh, estimated to be worth $478m.US weapons manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp will be able to sell the weapons directly to the Saudis when it receives the licence, Bloomberg said.The Washington Post also reported that the weapons would be produced in the Gulf kingdom as per the terms of the deal, which has been in the works since early 2019. The agreement also includes a $97m internal security communications system, the newspaper said.News of the proposed sale, which Al Jazeera could not independently confirm, came as Trump entered the final weeks of his presidency.The Republican leader has been a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia, a longtime US ally, and the country's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, making strong US-Saudi relations a pillar of his administration's Middle East policy.Trump also personally shielded Crown Prince Mohammed, also known as MBS, from criticism about Saudi Arabia's human rights record, the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the war in Yemen, among other contentious issues.The war in Yemen began in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized control of large swaths of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.The conflict escalated in 2015 after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates assembled a US-backed military coalition in an attempt to restore the government of Riyadh-backed Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.US politicians have criticised Trump's unwavering support for Riyadh and, in particular, the administration's continued aid to Saudi-led forces in the war-torn country, which faces a dire humanitarian catastrophe.Trump vetoed a bill in Congress last year seeking to end US backing for the Saudi-led war effort. -AL JAZEERA