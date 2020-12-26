Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump admin pushing $500m arms sale to Riyadh

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Trump admin pushing $500m arms sale to Riyadh

Trump admin pushing $500m arms sale to Riyadh

WASHINGTON, Dec 25: Donald Trump's administration plans to authorise the sale of nearly $500m in weapons to Saudi Arabia before the United States president leaves the White House, US media outlets have reported, a move that one expert slammed as "a moral outrage".
Citing two unnamed sources familiar with the issue, Bloomberg reported that the State Department notified Congress on Tuesday that it was moving ahead to issue a licence for the sale of precision-guided, air-to-ground munitions to Riyadh, estimated to be worth $478m.
US weapons manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp will be able to sell the weapons directly to the Saudis when it receives the licence, Bloomberg said.
The Washington Post also reported that the weapons would be produced in the Gulf kingdom as per the terms of the deal, which has been in the works since early 2019. The agreement also includes a $97m internal security communications system, the newspaper said.
News of the proposed sale, which Al Jazeera could not independently confirm, came as Trump entered the final weeks of his presidency.
The Republican leader has been a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia, a longtime US ally, and the country's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, making strong US-Saudi relations a pillar of his administration's Middle East policy.
Trump also personally shielded Crown Prince Mohammed, also known as MBS, from criticism about Saudi Arabia's human rights record, the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the war in Yemen, among other contentious issues.
The war in Yemen began in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized control of large swaths of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.
The conflict escalated in 2015 after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates assembled a US-backed military coalition in an attempt to restore the government of Riyadh-backed Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
US politicians have criticised Trump's unwavering support for Riyadh and, in particular, the administration's continued aid to Saudi-led forces in the war-torn country, which faces a dire humanitarian catastrophe.
Trump vetoed a bill in Congress last year seeking to end US backing for the Saudi-led war effort.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan delays women leadership
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital
Nitish loses 6 MLAs to BJP
Once priced at $100m, Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sells for $22m
Trump admin pushing $500m arms sale to Riyadh
Nepal SC issues notice to Oli govt over Parliament dissolution
Mass vaccinations begin in LatAm as Europe fears new strain
Fraternity the watchword ‘at this moment in history’: Pope


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft