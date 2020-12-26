Nepal SC issues notice to Oli govt over Parliament dissolution

KATMANDU, Dec 25: Nepal's Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government, asking it to furnish a written clarification over its decision to abruptly dissolve Parliament.

The notice was issued after a preliminary hearing at the five-member Constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana on the writ petitions filed against the government's decision to dissolve the 275-member House of Representatives, My Republica newspaper reported.

The court has also asked the government to furnish an original copy of the recommendations made by the government to dissolve the House and the decision made by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to authenticate the government's recommendations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli has called a Cabinet meeting on Friday evening, amid an intensified struggle between the two warring factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to wrest control of the party.

Oli is likely to reshuffle the Cabinet following the resignation of seven ministers close to the Prachanda-led faction, the paper said, citing a source familiar with the Prime Minister's Office. The Oli-led Cabinet now has 18 members including ministers and ministers of state.

Oli faced a fresh political challenge on Friday as hundreds of opponents protested against his sudden move to dissolve parliament and call elections more than a year ahead of the schedule. -REUTERS

