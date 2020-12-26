Woman held with stolen govt medicines in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Dec 25: Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) arrested a woman with huge government medicines, worth Taka 50,000, stolen from Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) in the metropolis on Thursday afternoon.

"On a tip off, the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) in a drive arrested the woman from Medial Purbo Gate area near RpMCH in the metropolis and seized the stolen medicines," a press release said.

The arrested woman is Shirin Begum, 36, wife of Abu Bakar of village Garagram in Kishoreganj upazila of Nilphamari district.

"The DB police seized 600 pieces of stolen Flucloxacillin Capsule (500 mg), 200 pieces of Azithromycin tablet (500 mg), 100 pieces of Cefixime capsule (200 mg) and 950 pieces of 3 ml Diclofenac Inu from the arrested woman," the release said.

During interrogation, the arrested woman admitted that she had been stealing cost-free government medicines from government hospitals in connivance with her associates and marketing those to different pharmacies.

Police filed a case in this connection against the arrested woman under the Special Power Act of 1974 with RpMP's Kotwali police station.

Assistant Police Commissioner (DB) of RpMP Md. Faruk Ahmed, Police Inspectors ABM Feroz Wahid, Sub-inspectors Md. Golam Morshed, Md. Nazmul Islam with police forces participated in the drive.







