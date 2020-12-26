Sitakunda SI suspended for ‘possessing seized yaba’

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 25: A Sub-Inspector (SI) and constable of Sitakunda Police Station were suspended on Thursday for 'possessing seized yaba and letting an arrested drug peddler go.'

The suspended policemen are SI Saiful Islam and Constable Saiful.

Chattogram Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque confirmed this saying: "A case is being filed against the policemen, and they have also been suspended. No one will get away with crimes."

SI Saiful Islam recently arrested a drug peddler with yaba from Sitakunda municipality bus stand area, sources said.

Next, he released the drug trader, keeping the seized yaba. Later the SI did not submit the cheap synthetic drug to the police station.













