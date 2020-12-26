Video
Website of BAUET launched

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

The website of Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology (BAUET)was launched on Thursday.
BAUET Vice Chancellor (VC) Brigadier General M Mustafa Kamal inaugurated new website-(www.bauet.ac.bd) by browsing it through a programme held at the conference hall of VC in Natore, a BAUET press release said.
Students will be able to easily find out their class notices, tests, quizzes, assignments, performance reports, test results, payments and other necessary information from the website, the release added.    -BSS


