Recipe
Jakir Hossein is a well-known chef of Bangladesh. He started his carrier almost 15 years ago in Kuwait. During this journey he worked with many hotels, restaurant's & catering company and thus achieved world class culinary skill.
Vegetable Pakora
Ingredient:
Cabbage--500 gm
Grated carrots--200 gm
Onion--1 big
Green chili--4 pieces
Fresh coriander leaves--50 gm
Fresh mint--20 gm
Flour--200 gm
Eggs--2 pieces
Salt as need
Cummin powder--1 tbsp
Coriander powder--1 tbsp
Oil--1 liter
Method:
1. Cut all this raw vegetables julliyan cut. Then put all this dry ingredients and mix it well.
2. After that add the egg and mix it very well.
3. Now turn on gas and hit the oil.
4. Finally make small size Ball of that pakora mixture then put in hit oil wait unit Golden Brown and make sure its cook properly.
Pasta Aurora
Ingredient:
Flour--50 gm
Butter--50 gm
Milk--250 gm
Pasta--1 packet
Garlic chopped--2 cloves
Chopped onion--50 gm
Olive Oil--1 tbsp
Parmesan Cheese--70 gm
Tomatoes fine chopped-1piece
Tomato paste--1 tbsp
Green onion leaves-- as needed
Method:
1. First boil water and cook pasta for 9 minutes in hit Heat boiling Water cook it 80per cent.
2. Take a pan heat it for fraction of seconds take butter and melt it on low flame add flour in it and wait for little smell of burn and add milk in it and stir it properly. The white sauce is ready.
3. The thickness of white sauce can be check by making spoon upside down. It should not fall down immediately.
4. Heat the pan and add olive oil add garlic, onions ,add chopped tomato into it, wait for minute and then pour white sauce and pasta and toss it.
5. Now cook in high heat 5 to 8 mins pasta is ready.
6. Serve in pasta plate And garnish it with green onion leaves