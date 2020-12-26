

Recipe





Vegetable Pakora



Ingredient:

Cabbage--500 gm

Grated carrots--200 gm

Onion--1 big

Green chili--4 pieces

Fresh coriander leaves--50 gm

Fresh mint--20 gm

Recipe

Eggs--2 pieces

Salt as need

Cummin powder--1 tbsp

Coriander powder--1 tbsp

Oil--1 liter



Method:

1. Cut all this raw vegetables julliyan cut. Then put all this dry ingredients and mix it well.

2. After that add the egg and mix it very well.

3. Now turn on gas and hit the oil.

4. Finally make small size Ball of that pakora mixture then put in hit oil wait unit Golden Brown and make sure its cook properly.





Recipe



Ingredient:

Flour--50 gm

Butter--50 gm

Milk--250 gm

Pasta--1 packet

Garlic chopped--2 cloves

Chopped onion--50 gm

Olive Oil--1 tbsp

Parmesan Cheese--70 gm

Tomatoes fine chopped-1piece

Tomato paste--1 tbsp

Green onion leaves-- as needed



Method:

1. First boil water and cook pasta for 9 minutes in hit Heat boiling Water cook it 80per cent.

2. Take a pan heat it for fraction of seconds take butter and melt it on low flame add flour in it and wait for little smell of burn and add milk in it and stir it properly. The white sauce is ready.

3. The thickness of white sauce can be check by making spoon upside down. It should not fall down immediately.

4. Heat the pan and add olive oil add garlic, onions ,add chopped tomato into it, wait for minute and then pour white sauce and pasta and toss it.

5. Now cook in high heat 5 to 8 mins pasta is ready.

