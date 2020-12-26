Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Recipe

Recipe

Jakir Hossein is a well-known chef of Bangladesh. He started his carrier almost 15 years ago in Kuwait. During this journey he worked with many hotels, restaurant's & catering company and thus achieved world class culinary skill.


Vegetable Pakora

Ingredient:
Cabbage--500 gm
Grated carrots--200 gm  
Onion--1 big
Green chili--4 pieces
Fresh coriander leaves--50 gm
Fresh mint--20 gm
Recipe

Recipe

Flour--200 gm
Eggs--2 pieces
Salt as need
Cummin powder--1 tbsp
Coriander powder--1 tbsp
Oil--1 liter

Method:
1. Cut all this raw vegetables julliyan cut. Then put all this dry ingredients and mix it well.
2. After that add the egg and mix it very well.
3. Now turn on gas and hit the oil.
4. Finally make small size Ball of that pakora mixture then put in hit oil wait unit Golden Brown and make sure its cook properly.


Recipe

Recipe

Pasta Aurora

Ingredient:
Flour--50 gm
Butter--50 gm
Milk--250 gm
Pasta--1 packet
Garlic chopped--2 cloves
Chopped onion--50 gm
Olive  Oil--1 tbsp
Parmesan   Cheese--70 gm
Tomatoes fine chopped-1piece
Tomato paste--1 tbsp
Green onion leaves-- as needed

Method:
1. First boil water and cook pasta for 9 minutes in hit Heat boiling Water cook it 80per cent.
2. Take a pan heat it for fraction of seconds take butter and melt it on low flame add flour in it and wait for little smell of burn  and add milk in it and stir it properly. The white sauce is ready.
3. The thickness of white sauce can be check by making spoon upside down. It should not fall down immediately.
4. Heat the pan and add  olive oil add garlic, onions ,add chopped  tomato into it, wait for minute and then pour white sauce and pasta and toss it.
5. Now cook in high heat 5 to 8 mins pasta is ready.
6. Serve in pasta plate And garnish it with green onion leaves



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Radisson Blu Dhaka ready to celebrate New Year
Kay Kraft’s bridal collections
Anjan’s winter collections
Comparative nutritional analysis of brown sugar and white sugar
Savour your winter with shawl
Recipe
Rang Bangladesh to celebrate 27th anniversary


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft