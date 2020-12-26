Video
Radisson Blu Dhaka ready to celebrate New Year

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka is offering tempting dinner celebrations with live entertainment on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Guests can choose from a variety of indoor and outdoor venues as well as benefit from four extravagant staycation packages.
Kick-start the New Year by joining the 2021 Balloons and Confetti Countdown Celebration in the iconic, octagon-shaped hotel lobby. As the clock strikes midnight a 30 Meters Balloons Drop followed by the traditional Auld Lang SyneSong will usher in the New Year.  Post-midnight a newly released Hollywood Movie will be broadcasted in our Open Air Cinema at our Poolside Garden Lawn.





