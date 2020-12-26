Video
Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Life & Style

Kay Kraft’s bridal collections

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Life & Style Desk

This year's bridal collection of Kay Kraft was designed in intriguing way, keeping the wedding customs, formalities, episodes, festive atmosphere and colors in mind. In these collections there are various arrangements of wedding dresses. There are special costumes for all occasions from the bride and groom's Panchini, Gaye Holud, Mehndi to Akad, wedding and post-wedding bou vat. There is a set of clothes including Punjabi and Churidar for those who are close to the bride and groom. Again, apart from Panjabi, Sherwani Punjabi, there is also long cootie. There are saris with attractive for groom and her companions for wedding day and post wedding day.
There is a saree and Salwar Kameez to give to the bride and groom. Kay Kraft is also making designs of Saree and Punjabi, Nagra according to customer's needs and budget. Wedding dresses for children will also be ordered. However, it must be ordered before 15 to 20 days.
 Party bags, belts, wallets are there as to give gift. You can get various home decor items, photo frames, mirrors, curtains, cushions and other items to give as gifts at the wedding.


