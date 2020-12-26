Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Anjan’s winter collections

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Life & Style Desk

Anjan’s winter collections

Anjan’s winter collections

It is now winter in Bangladesh. With the change of seasons comes innovation in Anjan's costume design. As always, Anjan's has come up with huge collections in this winter. These collections are based on light and bright colors. There are shawls for girls, cootie and punch and there are cooties of different designs for boys. These collections have been designed with Narsingdi weaving cotton, linen, cotton and Comilla Khadi cloth. These winter clothes can be found in all branches of Anjan's. There is also a collection of shirts, Punjabi, fatwa, saree, Salwar Kameez, household, jewelery and different types of clothing for children.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Radisson Blu Dhaka ready to celebrate New Year
Kay Kraft’s bridal collections
Anjan’s winter collections
Comparative nutritional analysis of brown sugar and white sugar
Savour your winter with shawl
Recipe
Rang Bangladesh to celebrate 27th anniversary


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft