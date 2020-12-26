

Savour your winter with shawl

Traditionally in Bangladesh, both men and women wore shawls. The style depended on the embroidery: if the shawl has patterns all over, it would be draped over the shoulders or wrapped around the body. If only the borders are woven or embroidered, it would be worn around the neck like a scarf, or tied around the waist.

A nice thing about shawls is that they can be removed and then draped back on depending on the temperature of the room or the outdoors - perfect for layering in fall weather.

In the start of winter, when the weather is not as yet very cool, this shawl can be worn over a tank top or T-shirt. It also looks good over a short-sleeved dress. Toward the middle and end of winters, this shawl can be worn over a light sweater with jeans or leggings, and over a sweater dress with tights or leggings and boots.

For such a simple winter accessory, it has a big impact on your winter comfort. Even when wearing a winter coat, having your neck exposed to the winter elements won't prevent the cold from seeping inside so it's best to bundle up.

If being warm is your ultimate goal then you may prefer to add some bulk especially for really cold days. You'll be dressing according to what the weather is like outside so you'll choose whatever is going to work best for you that day. Shawls can be stylish as well as super warm.

Like other accessories, matching shawls with every outfit is the latest trend in winter season. The best thing about shawls is that it can be worn with every type and every material of outfit in winter season which presents glamorous look. It looks awesome with sweaters and jeans and seems graceful with the combination of traditional shalwar kameez. Shawls also looks marvelous with Sarees and other party wears also. Many women and teenagers use to wear these beautiful shawls on different occasions even on parties after matching with their outfits. It can be worn in different ways, making one's look trendy and fashionable as well. Wearing a full shawl wrap over the shoulders or hanging on upper arms can be a great idea otherwise it can be worn as a scarf around the neck.

There are many types of shawls trend in our country. Like --Pashmina Shawl, Kashmiri Shawl, Wool Shawls, Cotton Shawls, Silk Shawl, Embroidered Shawls, Fur Shawl, Hand Painted Shawls, block print shawls etc.

On the other hand, Bangladeshi popular boutique house like Anjans, Rang Bangladesh, Arong, Kay Kraft, Bishwo Rang, Bibiana, Sadakalo, Deshal etc brings exclusive collections of shawl. They have shawls and scarfs in fabrics of cotton, khadi, endi and silk in various shades, colours, hand and machine embroideries. Those fashion houses are displaying an exclusive collection of nakshi-kantha shawls in shining silk that represent cultural heritage.









