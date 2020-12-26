

STRANGER IN PICTURESQUE CITY OF CAPE TOWN



During my visit in this city I was accompanied by one of my colleagues. We stayed at a hotel in Long Street. Long Street on a weekend night is one of the liveliest areas. We noticed quite a few Indian, Pakistani, Ethiopian, Latin American restaurants along this street.



It was a sunny morning of May 2016 when we began our day long tour in the city. In the early morning we left for Atlantic coast. On way we crossed the Cape Town Stadium. It was built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The beautiful green point urban park surrounds the stadium. From there following beach road we reached ganger bay harbor. Seeing the blue-green sea water stretching past the horizon we were stunned. We started walking eastwards and enjoyed the sound of waves crashing along the banks all through. We passed the Aquarium, innumerable restaurants and the Cape Grace Hotel.



This is also one of the best places in the world to watch the sunset. We found many people enjoying stroll, jog, or cycling along this route. Along the coast we saw few tetrahedrons were placed for shore protection. Finally we reached the famous Victoria & Alfred Waterfront built on the docks. It was named in honor of Queen Victoria and her second son Prince Alfred. We found few ships in dry dock for repair.



The complex houses residential and commercial properties, hotels, retail outlets, restaurants and entertainment facilities for both local and international visitors. It also offers sunset cruises, helicopter flights, free audio tour and kayaking. Nobel Square, Two Oceans Aquarium, Breakwater Lodge and Museum of Contemporary art also attract tourists.



The shopping malls have branded fashion ware, home ware, curios, jewelry, leather and electronic goods. Besides, the waterfront is still a working harbour and fishing boats bring in fresh fish. We were eager to visit the Nelson Mandela Gateway. It is a triple-story glass museum. The structure houses various exhibition areas, an auditorium, and a museum shop. These rooms are used on conference or function requirements besides routine exhibition. We found many letters, photographs, documents and shackles are placed for display. The historical inscription and the spectacular views are bound to leave a lasting impression on visitors. From here daily ferries depart for Robben Island. The ferry trip takes 30 minutes.



Robben Island is located some 6 km west of Cape Town. Robben Island has been used as prison where many including famous political prisoners were exile to for nearly 400 years. UNESCO declared Robben Island a World Heritage Site in 1999. Tourists mostly visit the prison cell where former president Nelson Mandela stayed for long 18 years.

Walking few yards from the Mandela Gateway we found a giant yellow frame which offers a splendid view of Table Mountain, one of nature's 7 Wonders of the World. It offers visitors the perfect vantage point for taking a photo and we also could not abstain ourselves from following the trend. From there we noticed a thin strip of cloud, known colloquially as the "tablecloth", sometimes forms on top of the Table Mountain.



From there we left for city centre. Wandering through the streets we found each corner of the city has its own architectural story. Beautiful structures like Castle, Georgian houses, Neo-Classical works, and Renaissance-style and Cape Dutch style buildings reflect its rich architectural heritage. We enjoyed early lunch in an Indian restaurant and it was sumptuous. After lunch we started walking along Adderley Street.



In the Corner of Adderley and Wale Streets we saw historic Iziko Slave Lodge. This Lodge was built in 1679. Here more than 9,000 slaves were held, tortured, and traded for nearly 150 years. It used to house the slaves of the Dutch East India Company. Later this structure was used as Government Offices Building, Old Supreme Court, and Cultural History Museum. The museum also offers an audio-guided tour on payment. From there following the government avenue we continued walking towards south West.



On the right hand side of the entrance to the Avenue is the St Georges Cathedral. The first building on our left was the Houses of Parliament. The building is of red brick with white stone facings. At the entrance Corinthian Porch and a huge dome added beauty. It houses a library. Pre booking is essential for visitors to enter the parliament. Really the classical revivalism provides a dignity which is difficult to emulate in today's idiom. The next building on our left was Tuynhuis which is currently the President's official residence. It is one of many Cape Dutch style buildings which still exist in Cape Town. This two storied building was built by slaves.



Iziko South African National Gallery lies next to the presidency. It is the oldest and most prestigious art gallery of South Africa. It has acquired a vast collection of African and international artwork including paintings, sculptures, photography and works on paper.



On opposite side of road we visited Dellville Wood Memorial Garden, which commemorates the sacrifice of South African Military in Battle of Delville Wood in France during World War I. It has a bronze statue of two men clasping one hand over the back of a war horse, which represent the English and Africans soldiers who fought together in France. The monument was unveiled in 1926.Two reflecting pools, footpaths and rectangular edged lawns form an integral part of the overall landscaped layout.



Adjacent to this we saw the rose garden which was built in 1929.Wandering inside company's garden we saw South Africa's oldest cultivated pear tree, lovely herb garden, fish pond and an aviary. The garden offers a shady, green refuge for locals and tourist to wander.

At the southern edge of this garden we came across Iziko South African National museum. It was founded in 1825. The museum is organized on four levels and has collection of rock art, fossils, stone tools, traditional clothes, marine animals, meteorites. Few fossils are almost 700 million years old. It takes care of more than 1.5million items of cultural and scientific significance. The museum is both a research and education institution. At its west corner we saw the Planetarium. It makes virtual voyages of the universe possible. Coming out of the complex when we were close to Orange Street we found beautiful Jumu'a Mosque. We said our Asr prayer there. From there we hired a taxi and started for Table Mountain.



This flat topped mountain is part of Table Mountain National Park. It is a World Heritage Site due to unusually rich biodiversity. We reached the top by Cableway. We found few were hiking and rock climbing to reach the top. There are several walking paths at the top which lead to different directions and offer spectacular views of the city, ocean and Mountains. We returned to city centre after the sun set in the bed of Atlantic. Our arduous but memorable tour came to an end.



Kirstenbosch, Groot Constantia, Bo-Kaap, Boulders Beach and Camps Bay are few other places of tourists' interest. Here travelers can enjoy activities like hiking, biking, abseiling, surfing, paragliding, Zipling, Sandboarding, quad-biking, Kayaking, cage dive, Hot-air balloon ride, Helicopter ride, wildlife safari, and many more. In Cape Point rocky mountainous headland collides with the wild Atlantic sea, creating a dramatic landscape teeming with unique flora and fauna. Moreover, Whales and Dolphins can be seen occasionally from the coast. Actually, Cape Town flaunts its attractions proudly with natural beauty, mild climate, multicultural lifestyle, heritage and architecture to tourists.



